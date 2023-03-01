MSC Virgo set a record when it became the largest containership to call Pointe-Noire in Congo-Brazzaville earlier this week.

"The arrival of a container ship this size – 366 metres and 15,000 TEU – is indicative of MSC's commitment to investing in Africa. It also marks yet another milestone in the development of this important African port," says a LinkedIn post by MSC.

To celebrate the arrival of MSC Virgo, the port authority organised an event which brought together key stakeholders – on the quay next to the vessel.