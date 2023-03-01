MSC Virgo sets record by calling at Pointe-Noire
Arrival of a ship this size – 366 metres and 15,000 TEU – is indicative of MSC's commitment to investing in Africa
MSC Virgo set a record when it became the largest containership to call Pointe-Noire in Congo-Brazzaville earlier this week.
"The arrival of a container ship this size – 366 metres and 15,000 TEU – is indicative of MSC's commitment to investing in Africa. It also marks yet another milestone in the development of this important African port," says a LinkedIn post by MSC.
To celebrate the arrival of MSC Virgo, the port authority organised an event which brought together key stakeholders – on the quay next to the vessel.
MSC’s renewed presence in the Port of Pointe-Noire will serve as a gateway for international trade, increase the volumes handled, and contribute to the growth of economic activity in the country and Central Africa, says an official release.
"The port of Pointe-Noire is strategic for MSC's operations in Central Africa and provides an essential link to the region. The new call will enable direct and quick exchanges with Asia and Europe. It also confirms the Port of Pointe-Noire's key position as a transshipment platform for goods destined for Angola and Namibia."
The combination of the three maritime services calling at this port - Africa Express, the Angola service and the Matadi feeder liaising with the DRC - and the intermodal solutions to/from Pointe-Noire and Matadi will offer a seamless end-to-end experience, the release added.