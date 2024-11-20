The Switzerland-based shipping company – MSC – has announced a new direct service connecting trade between Europe and West Africa. The company’s first direct service from NWC- Angola, Congo and DR Congo aims to provide faster transport of dry, reefer and project cargoes.

Based on MSC’s new NWC-Morocco to West Africa service, the company will offer:

A direct call to Pointe Noire with transit times of 23 days from Rotterdam, 21 days from Antwerp and 19 days from Le Havre,

A direct call to Luanda with transit times of 25 days from Rotterdam, 23 days from Antwerp and 21 days from Le Havre,

Expanded trade access to Matadi (DR Congo) from Pointe Noire via feeder service.

According to a recent release by MSC, “Direct service will be complemented by our intermodal solutions from Pointe Noire to key capitals of Kinshasa and Brazzaville. Additionally, our intermodal presence in Angola allows for the delivery of cargoes from Luanda to inland destinations.”

The company stated that the enhanced rotation would start from week 48 on 25 November 2024 with MSC SUEZ voyage WM448A and rotate as – “Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Casablanca – Las Palmas – Dakar – Conakry – Lome – Pointe Noire – Luanda”.

This new service is in addition to its existing NWC to WAF service. In January 2024, MSC announced enhancements to its Europe-South Africa shipping services. The NWC to South Africa route added Bremerhaven as a direct stop, starting March 2024. MSC also introduced the Ingonyama feeder service, linking East London with Coega in South Africa, offering improved connectivity and alternatives to road transport for South African cargo.