AD Ports Group announced the arrival of the first international shipment at Mugharraq Port located within the Al Dhafra Region.

"This is the first shipment since Mugharraq Port was recognised as an international port facility under the provision of the International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS) by the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure," says an official release.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, says: "The arrival of our first international shipment is a significant milestone for the expansion of new international business opportunities and will enhance Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade hub. The recognition of Mugharraq Port as an international port will provide significant support to development within the Al Dhafra region, and also enable the creation of new trade routes connecting the UAE to the world."

Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Acting Managing Director, Mussafah Port and Al Dhafra Region, AD Ports Group, adds: "It is our great pleasure to welcome the first international shipment at Mugharraq Port, a testament to our commitment to the ongoing development in the Al Dhafra region – catering to both commercial and recreational maritime activities. Our international certification will support the development of Mugharraq Port's logistical capabilities, especially in the global energy market, while supporting AD Ports Group's aspirations to position the port as a key player in global trade."