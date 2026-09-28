Nafith Egypt, a joint venture between Egytrans NOSCO and Nafith International Group, has signed an agreement with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) to develop and operate a truck marshaling yard and digital truck flow management system at Sokhna Port.

The project follows the joint venture’s successful bid in an international tender and comes after a similar agreement was signed for West Port Said Port.

With an investment of more than EGP 1 billion, the project will cover 167,000 square metres and use Nafith’s digital platforms to manage truck arrivals and movements within the port in real time. The system is designed to reduce truck waiting times and congestion while improving port traffic flow.

The facility will have the capacity to accommodate up to 1,100 trucks when fully operational. Daily truck throughput is expected to increase by up to 60% within two years of operations.

The project forms part of the company’s strategy to invest in logistics infrastructure and digital solutions aimed at improving cargo and truck movement across Egypt’s ports.

Nafith International Group said that the project marks the company’s second port deployment in Egypt using the same technology and logistics orchestration platform. The connected network is expected to improve freight and logistics efficiency at key port nodes by reducing costs, streamlining operations, and enhancing shipment visibility.

The initiative also complements ongoing digitalisation efforts by Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, supporting the country’s move towards greater end-to-end digitalisation across its logistics and transport infrastructure.

The signing took place in the presence of Mostafa Sheikhoun, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, including Ahmed Gamal, Vice President of Suez Canal Economics for the Southern Region; Abeer Lahita, President of Nafez Misr Logistics and Managing Director of Egytrans Nosco; Noura Mehyar, Vice President of Nafez Egypt, and Managing Director of Nafez International.