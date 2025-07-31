The Port of NEOM has successfully completed a pilot trial of a new intra-regional trade corridor connecting key logistics hubs in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Logistics Private Sector Engagement Council, aims to provide an integrated, efficient, and competitive logistics solution, reducing transit time by over 50% compared to traditional routes.

As part of the pilot, the first shipments departed from Cairo, travelled through Egypt’s Safaga Port, crossed the Red Sea to the Port of NEOM, and then moved overland through Arar to reach Erbil, Iraq. The route spans over 900 kilometres and integrates both maritime and road infrastructure to streamline cross-border trade flows.

The corridor is designed to link major inland logistics routes and enhance connectivity between Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. It aligns with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and improve inland transport efficiency.

Oxagon—the industrial hub of the NEOM project—shared a social media update on the development, stating: "From Egypt to Iraq via Port of NEOM – smarter, faster, and strategically connected." The post described the route as a multimodal journey starting in Cairo, passing through Safaga Port, crossing the Red Sea to Port of NEOM, and continuing overland via Arar to Erbil, Iraq.

The pilot project was led by the Port of NEOM in collaboration with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme (NIDLP), TruKKer, and Bel Egypt. It aims to showcase the role of coordinated infrastructure and public-private cooperation in accelerating regional logistics.

From Egypt to Iraq via Port of NEOM - smarter, faster, and strategically connected.



This is what the Intermodal Corridor looks like in action: 🇪🇬 Cairo in Egypt → Port of Safaga

🚢 Red Sea crossing → Port of NEOM

🚛 Overland via Arar → 🇮🇶 Erbil in Iraq



Led by Port of… pic.twitter.com/mmuyErZuJV — Oxagon (@NEOMOxagon) July 29, 2025

Oxagon, part of the broader NEOM development along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, is envisioned as a reimagined industrial city supporting advanced, clean industries powered entirely by renewable energy. Designed around Industry 4.0 principles and circular economy models, Oxagon integrates cutting-edge technologies including automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence to drive sustainable industrial transformation.

The recently piloted trade corridor connecting Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq is expected to unlock broader economic opportunities by linking high-potential markets across Asia, Africa, and Europe. It enables faster, more efficient trade flows and reinforces NEOM’s strategic role in reshaping regional logistics.

Earlier in June 2025, the Port of NEOM announced the arrival of Saudi Arabia’s first fully automated, remote-controlled Ship-To-Shore (STS) and Electric Rubber-Tyred Gantry (eRTG) cranes—marking a significant milestone in enhancing supply chain connectivity. Strategically located on the Red Sea, the port is being developed as a key global trade gateway. Its upcoming Terminal 1, set to launch in 2026, will feature a 900-metre quay wall and an 18.5-metre-deep channel, enabling it to handle the world’s largest container vessels.

These infrastructure and automation upgrades are expected to support high-volume, high-efficiency logistics operations, reduce turnaround times, and improve market access. A workforce development programme is also underway to train Saudi talent—including women—for high-tech roles such as remote crane operation. These efforts align with Saudi Vision 2030’s objective to position the Kingdom as a central global logistics hub.