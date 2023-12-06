Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, is cutting its ocean logistics greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using Maersk’s ECO Delivery solution for 100 percent of its ocean containers shipped by Maersk in 2023 with an option to extend this agreement into 2024 and beyond. "The seaborne emissions of these transports are being reduced by over 80 percent compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels," says an official release from Maersk. With ECO Delivery, Maersk customers can handle ocean transports completely with certified green fuels like second generation biofuel based on waste feedstocks, the release added. "These fuels are replacing conventional fossil fuels on container ships in Maersk’s fleet. The corresponding GHG emission savings are confirmed to the customers with a certificate." Stephanie Hart, Global Head of Operations, Nestlé says: "Reaching net zero requires changing many aspects of how we source, make, and distribute our products. The agreements we’ve signed with Maersk will help reduce emissions and deliver immediate positive impacts on our carbon footprint."





Nestlé’s goal is a 50 percent reduction of total emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050. "With scope 3 emissions being the major part of the overall emissions, ECO Delivery is an effective solution for abatement of scope 3 emissions caused by ocean transports. Nestlé’s water beverages and Nespresso have been two pioneering brands using ECO Delivery since 2021.

