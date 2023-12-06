Nestlé to cut ocean emissions by 80% with Maersk’s ECO Delivery
Nestlé’s goal is a 50% reduction of total emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050
Nestlé, the world's largest food and beverage company, is cutting its ocean logistics greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using Maersk’s ECO Delivery solution for 100 percent of its ocean containers shipped by Maersk in 2023 with an option to extend this agreement into 2024 and beyond.
"The seaborne emissions of these transports are being reduced by over 80 percent compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels," says an official release from Maersk.
With ECO Delivery, Maersk customers can handle ocean transports completely with certified green fuels like second generation biofuel based on waste feedstocks, the release added. "These fuels are replacing conventional fossil fuels on container ships in Maersk’s fleet. The corresponding GHG emission savings are confirmed to the customers with a certificate."
Stephanie Hart, Global Head of Operations, Nestlé says: "Reaching net zero requires changing many aspects of how we source, make, and distribute our products. The agreements we’ve signed with Maersk will help reduce emissions and deliver immediate positive impacts on our carbon footprint."
Nestlé’s goal is a 50 percent reduction of total emissions by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050. "With scope 3 emissions being the major part of the overall emissions, ECO Delivery is an effective solution for abatement of scope 3 emissions caused by ocean transports. Nestlé’s water beverages and Nespresso have been two pioneering brands using ECO Delivery since 2021.
"Today, many more of Nestlé’s up to 2,000 brands are reaching the end consumers with a much smaller GHG footprint, thanks to Maersk’s ECO Delivery. Furthermore, Nestlé is one of Maersk’s partners in piloting low GHG emission landside transports, e.g. by rail or electric trucks."
Johan Sigsgaard, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Ocean, Maersk says: "This is a very decisive step of Nestlé to use our very low GHG emission solution for 100% of their ocean cargo with Maersk. We are proud and delighted to make this immense emission savings possible with our ECO Delivery. Having green fuel solutions like ECO Delivery at hand, it still takes such impressive commitments of our customers like Nestlé to make the decarbonisation of our shipping and landside logistics actually happen. This is why we are grateful for the positive feedback we get from customers like Nestlé that are buying ECO Delivery for all their ocean cargo. This makes a real change for the climate and for our world."
With this agreement, Nestlé ranks among the largest ECO Delivery clients by volume, the release added. "Since 2023, Maersk sees a trend of more and more global and national leading companies using the ECO Delivery very low emission solution for all their seaborne cargo which means a substantial financial commitment for the cargo owners. On the other hand, ECO Delivery guarantees direct emission savings through allocation of green fuels, and these transports will be exempted by Maersk from future EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) charges."
ECO Delivery will also become available for air cargo as well as landside transports in certain areas, the release added.