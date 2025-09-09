DP World is introducing a new service linking Morocco with the UK and Northern Europe, reducing export times for fruit and vegetable shipments by up to two days. The faster transit will help retailers deliver fresher produce at lower cost while also cutting the carbon footprint, according to an official release.

The new ‘Atlas’ service connects key hubs at Agadir and Casablanca in Morocco, with DP World-owned ports and terminals, London Gateway and Antwerp Gateway, using two dedicated vessels starting in November 2025. The service will also take improved quality produce into Antwerp for distribution in Europe.

DP World will formally launch the new shipping service at an event in Agadir, Morocco, on 18 September.

By moving up to 150.000 tonnes of fresh produce from road to sea each year, the route delivers a scale, sustainable logistics solution that reduces emissions by up to 250kg CO₂/ton-km. This is a 70% reduction compared to traditional trucking.

Unlike the 3,000+ km road journey, the new shipping service bypasses congestion, vandalism risks, and border delays, while ensuring a gentler transit for sensitive produce like tomatoes and blueberries that are easily damaged on rough roads, the release added.

The sea route, leveraging DP World-owned Unifeeder’s vessels and refrigerated containers (reefer), also offers a sustainable alternative to the congestion experienced on the water crossings between Tangier and Algeciras and Calais and Dover for UK-bound cargo.

“We are launching a bespoke solution from Morocco to the UK and the Continent. The key elements of this service, reliability, fast transit times, and a modern IT platform, will provide exporters and retailers with a viable alternative to the current transportation by truck and ensure improved quality produce at lower cost with significantly reduced carbon emissions,” says Rashid Abdulla, MD and CEO, at DP World Europe.

To guarantee condition and freshness, DP World has invested in a fleet of 1,250 brand new, modern reefers. In addition, a fleet of 1,000 4’ high cube and 750 20’ dry containers will satisfy growing demand for general cargo flows between North Europe, the UK, and Morocco. DP World will provide full visibility through its unique CARGOES digital platform to provide a true end-to-end supply chain.

Morocco exports more than 6.5 million metric tonnes of fruit and vegetables to Western Europe each year, with volumes rising by over 20% annually. Backed by trade agreements and supportive policies, this growth is boosting demand for sea freight as a timely, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to road transport.

“We are committed to building smarter, more sustainable, and more resilient supply chains. The new service gives growers and retailers the confidence that their produce will arrive fresher, faster, and in peak condition, while cutting emissions by 70%. By investing in Morocco to the UK and the Continent, we are making trade flow and helping our customers meet their sustainability goals,” says Markus Rodatz, Chief Operating Officer, Freight Europe, DP World.