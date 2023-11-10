Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been considerable focus on the concept of nearshoring where production is brought closer to the consumers, countervailing the strong trend of production offshoring seen over the previous decades. However, does data support such a trend of increasing nearshoring? A side-effect of nearshoring would be a shortening of supply chains as some production will move closer to the end consumer but not so close as to fully eliminate the need for container shipments. This should therefore show up as a reduction in the average sailing distances, says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.





The graph (right) shows the average sailing distances of containers imported into North America and Europe. "The large downward spikes are seasonally caused by Chinese New Year and Golden Week. For North America, we see that the sailing distance has increased compared to a pre-pandemic baseline, hence giving no support to the notion of nearshoring. For imports into Europe, although a marginal decline can be seen early in the pandemic period, this has been reversed and it would be more correct to conclude that over the past year, there has been a gradual increase in the sailing distance for cargo coming into Europe."

