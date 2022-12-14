Some shippers may have an element of payback in mind since recession has started to bite in some markets, and demand for goods is dropping, says Xeneta in its latest ocean freight update. "Shippers were willing, through gritted teeth, to weather the high leap in prices to meet point-of-sale contracts and to retain customers, but moves were in place to mitigate that exposure. Manufacturing of some goods could be shifted to more local production, some goods were just not economical to shift at all, and some became cheaper to move by air freight." The capacity wheel has turned but will things return to pre-Covid levels? "The worst does seem to be over, so time to start the discussions again. We are not seeing the 40-50 percent premium anymore. However, we still see a differential of about 20 percent in some cases; so regarding the freight forwarder customers, we are not back to normal yet. Maybe now is a good time to start the discussion with the freight forwarder to try to go back to the kind of regular levels of the past."

Capacity parked on the ocean earlier is now being applied again, which is putting pressure on the market, not only in Asia-U.S. but also Asia to Europe, the update said. "Ships can be turned around faster again, so capacity is being released."