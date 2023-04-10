Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the launch of the ONE Eco Calculator, which calculates carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from ONE’s operating vessels. The tool is one of the company’s milestones in its journey to net zero, says an official release. "With the ONE Eco Calculator, units are expressed as either Tank-to-Wake (TTW), a measure of emissions from burning fuel, which has been stored in a tank, or Well-to-Wake (WTW), a measure of emissions from fuel production, delivery, and use aboard ships."





Koshiro Wake, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability Department, ONE says: “As we strive towards decarbonisation, ONE is on a continuous journey to encourage stakeholders to participate. Thus, the ONE Eco Calculator was developed not only for ourselves but also for like-minded players and customers seeking sustainable transport solutions and seeking to manage their own cargo emissions."



Wake added that the commitment to achieving net zero is at the top of ONE’s management agenda, along with the company’s Green Strategy which was unveiled in March 2022. The ONE Eco Calculator provides total distance and total CO2 emissions from place of receipt to place of delivery, including door locations, the release added. Users can access the ONE Eco Calculator via the e-commerce platform and the mobile app. ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEUs with 205 vessels and a service network covering over 120 countries. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium, the release added.



