"Each shipyard will build six vessels and all are scheduled to be delivered from 2027," says an official release from ONE. "This significant milestone represents ONE’s inaugural fleet of methanol-dual fuel vessels and plays a key role in reaching ONE’s sustainable goals as part of the Green Strategy."

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has signed ship building contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for twelve 13,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel container ships.

In the current maritime and sustainability landscape, methanol is anticipated to hold significant potential for emission reduction, the release added. "Moreover, these vessels will include state of the art technologies such as optimised hull form, waste heat recovery systems and bow windshield. Selected vessels will also be equipped with an air lubrication system and shaft generator to help with exploring potential enhancements in fuel efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These innovations can help accelerate ONE’s decarbonisation efforts and ensure compliance are in line with regulations in the shipping industry."

Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE says: "Our decision to invest in methanol dual-fuel vessels aligns with ONE's Green Strategy as part of our key initiatives. Upcoming new fleet is pivotal in achieving our goal of deploying the first alternative fuel ships by 2030 and marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener and more sustainable maritime industry.”

ONE Green Strategy has an ambitious target to achieve net-zero GHG emissions, encompassing Scope 2 and 3, by 2050, the release added.

ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.8 million TEUs, and is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.