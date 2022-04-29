Japanese carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE) reported a net profit of $16.8 billion for financial year 2021, an increase of over $13 billion from the previous year due to continued high spot freight market, resulting from tight supply and demand.
Revenue more than doubled to $30 billion from $14 billion in FY2020. Liftings remained mostly unchanged (up 1 percent) at 1.2 million TEUs.
2022 forecasts
'As the impact on the entire global supply chain (mainly due to the spread of Covid-19 infections around the world) continues to be very wide-ranging, including ports and inland, it is therefore extremely difficult to predict when the situation will be resolved. In addition to the prolonged Russia/Ukraine hostilities and the Covid-19 lockdown in the Shanghai region, there are a number of simultaneous events that could have a significant impact on our business performance, including US West Coast labour negotiations and rapid inflation on a global scale.
"Under these circumstances it is highly likely that the economic environment will continue to change dynamically in FY2022, it is therefore extremely difficult to announce a reasonable business forecast for the coming financial year and as such ONE's forecasts for FY2022 are yet to be finalised.