Japanese carrier Ocean Network Express (ONE) reported a net profit of $16.8 billion for financial year 2021, an increase of over $13 billion from the previous year due to continued high spot freight market, resulting from tight supply and demand.

Revenue more than doubled to $30 billion from $14 billion in FY2020. Liftings remained mostly unchanged (up 1 percent) at 1.2 million TEUs.

2022 forecasts