Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced an approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia dual-fueled vessel.

Along with the investment in 12 methanol dual-fueled vessels, this marks another milestone for ONE on its journey towards net zero by 2050, says an official release.

The newly AiP-awarded 3,500 TEU vessel was jointly developed by ONE, Nihon Shipyard (NSY) and classification society DNV as part of a joint development project established in late 2022 among the three parties, the release added.

"ONE has been studying the feasibility of ammonia as an alternative fuel for zero emission according to the roadmap for alternative fuels which was developed by ONE in 2022. In conjunction with the roadmap, ONE participated in a GCMD-led ammonia bunkering pilot safety study."