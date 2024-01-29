ONE grants in principle approval for ammonia dual-fueled vessel
Along with investment in 12 methanol dual-fueled vessels, another milestone for ONE's journey towards net zero by 2050
Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced an approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia dual-fueled vessel.
Along with the investment in 12 methanol dual-fueled vessels, this marks another milestone for ONE on its journey towards net zero by 2050, says an official release.
The newly AiP-awarded 3,500 TEU vessel was jointly developed by ONE, Nihon Shipyard (NSY) and classification society DNV as part of a joint development project established in late 2022 among the three parties, the release added.
"ONE has been studying the feasibility of ammonia as an alternative fuel for zero emission according to the roadmap for alternative fuels which was developed by ONE in 2022. In conjunction with the roadmap, ONE participated in a GCMD-led ammonia bunkering pilot safety study."
Koshiro Wake, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability, ONE says: “Ammonia is definitely one of the primary focuses of our research as ammonia fuel has a great potential of generating lower GHG emissions than conventional marine fuels. We are pleased to have made such a progress, and we will continue our study on ammonia.”
Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager, South East Asia, Pacific & India, Maritime, DNV adds: "Ammonia is one of the promising future marine fuels with great potential to decarbonise shipping. We are confident that DNV's rules for ammonia will help our customers to safely adopt this new fuel type once the infrastructure is in place. We are grateful to our JDP partners for entrusting us with this pioneering project that will help the entire maritime industry to adopt ammonia as a marine fuel."
ONE Green Strategy has set a target to achieve net zero GHG emissions, encompassing Scope 2 and 3, by 2050, and ONE will continue to study alternative fuels, the release added.