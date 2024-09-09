Ocean Network Express (ONE), HMM and Yang Ming Marine Transportation (Yang Ming) announced that the three companies will continue to cooperate closely under the new alliance name Premier Alliance, effective for five years from February 2025.

The long-standing partnership enables ONE to continue delivering reliable and flexible services with expanded global coverage, ensuring enhanced value and seamless operations for our customers, says an official release.

"The cooperation consists of mainline services across the major East-West tradelines: Asia-North America West Coast, Asia-North America East Coast, Asia-Mediterranean, Asia-North Europe and Asia-Middle East."

Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE says: "We are very pleased to announce that our strategic partnership with HMM and Yang Ming in the East-West trades will be further continued. The close network collaboration that exists between the three companies will be further strengthened and enhanced under this new collaboration starting from February 2025. Collectively this new tripartite alliance will offer strong, reliable and highly dependable end-to-end direct port container services to its customers on both the Transpacific and Asia-Europe trades."

New services launched

The new product lineup offers a wider selection of reliable and flexible services, along with enhanced global coverage with more than 80 direct port calls. "In addition to the cooperation of Premier Alliance, the newly established slot exchange cooperation with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) in the Asia-Europe trade lanes is aimed to further strengthen and improve the service network to fulfill our customers’ needs."

Nixon adds: “Since our inception in 2018, the number of ONE weekly services and our geographical coverage has continued to steadily grow. As a company, we are focused on delivering quality end-to-end full container load shipment solutions, allied to accurate and dependable equipment and space management outcomes, ably supported by our experienced quality customer service staff and the latest developments in digital services.”