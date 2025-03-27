Ocean Network Express (ONE) hosted the fourth Container Shipping Summit in Hong Kong on March 26, 2025.

"In pursuit of sustainable container shipping development, the summit brought together academic leaders in Asia to discuss diverse challenges and encourage industry-academia collaboration to drive change and innovation towards a sustainable future," says an official release.

Yasuki Iwai, Global Chief Officer - Head of Corporate and Innovation, ONE

Yasuki Iwai, Global Chief Officer - Head of Corporate and Innovation, ONE said: "ONE is formulating and steadily implementing growth strategies from short-term and medium-term perspectives. However, looking ahead to 2050 and beyond, the environment will be affected by unpredictable factors and changes, which is difficult to anticipate at present. Through this summit, we exchanged diverse opinions with academic experts, which can help us to formulate a long-term strategy and enhance collaboration with our stakeholders and partners to envision a better future scenario."

On the future of the world, various topics such as the change of global trade patterns, AI, generational shifts of values and sustainability were discussed, with an emphasis on the need for industry adaptability. "In the session on key technology trends towards 2050, participants identified and discussed technologies that will impact the container shipping industry."

Louis Tang, Regional Head, ONE East Asia said in his closing speech: "It is difficult to predict the future in a fast-changing world. Moving forward, it's important to be lean and agile in dealing with unpredictable changes, and we need to continue challenging ourselves to improve and grow as ONE. The valuable insights we gained from the Summit will help ONE facilitate its formulation of future strategy plans."

Since 2023, the Container Shipping Summit has provided opportunities for industry experts and academic leaders from various fields, including the shipping industry, to have in-depth discussions on sustainable shipping, talent development and industry innovation, and share practical experience and insights, the release added.