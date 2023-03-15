Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced that it has ordered 10 large new container vessels with a carrying capacity of over 13,700 TEU to be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

This new order is in line with the company's medium-term strategy announced in March 2022 and follows the 10 vessels ordered in May. By ensuring a stable deployment of new, state-of-the-art container vessels without being constrained by short-term fluctuations in the container market, the company aims to strengthen its fleet competitiveness and meet customer demand for building and maintaining an efficient and reliable supply chain.

The 10 new vessels will be ready for Methanol and Ammonia and equipped with a bow cover and other energy-saving technologies. ONE has also started discussions with the shipyard and equipment manufacturers to implement onboard carbon capture and storage on delivery.

"For ONE, green strategy is a top management priority, and it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The company is committed to achieving sustainable maritime transportation by continuing to invest in greener assets and technologies and, as a leader in decarbonization in shipping, to decarbonize maritime transport through extensive collaboration with industry stakeholders," the release reads.