PSA Corporation (PSA) and Ocean Network Express (ONE) have deepened their collaboration on sustainability initiatives by working together to recover and recycle refrigerant gas from refrigerated containers (reefers).

"PSA is the first in Southeast Asia to commence trials on the use of reclaimed refrigerant gas for reefers with ONE being the first shipping line to successfully complete the trials using their reefers with PSA," according to an official statement from ONE.

Recycling refrigerant gas effectively saves about 4,000 kg of carbon emissions per reefer (assuming 3 kg of R134a refrigerant gas per reefer), which is equivalent to emissions from driving a normal internal combustion engine car for close to a year, the statement added.

"Close collaboration with a shared purpose is key to achieving a resilient and sustainable global supply chain ecosystem," says Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International. "PSA is delighted to have ONE coming alongside us in our strive to minimise the environmental impact of our operations. With the strong and steadfast support of our customers and partners, PSA is one step closer in greening up supply chains and shaping the future of Singapore as an innovative and sustainable global maritime hub."

Yasuki Iwai, Managing Director of Product and Network Division, ONE, added that the success of the trial is another important milestone in the partnership between PSA and ONE. He added ONE will continue to establish a collaborative community ecosystem to better support the growth of a sustainable maritime supply chain.

Following the successful trials with ONE, PSA is looking forward to extending the green initiative to other shipping lines and partners.