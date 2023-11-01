Ocean Network Express (ONE) reported a 97 percent decline in net profit at $187 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.5 billion in the same period last year on soft supply-demand balance and short-term freight rates not sustaining their upward trend.

"In North America, cargo movement showed some momentum in August but lacked sustainability against the backdrop of weak general consumption and other factors. In Europe, a gradual recovery trend from the decline in demand caused by high inflation was seen; however it did not lead to a full-fledged recovery in cargo movement," ONE said in its update.

Revenue declined 62 percent to $3.5 billion even as liftings increased seven percent to 3,087,000 TEUs.