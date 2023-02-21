Ocean Network Express (ONE) plans to develop and integrate a smart container solution across their global fleet in collaboration with Sony Network Communications Europe (Sony).

"As one of the largest container carriers in the world, this collaboration brings together ONE’s extensive cargo shipping experience with Sony’s expertise in the development and innovation of world-class sensing and connectivity technologies," says a release from ONE.

The data will enable better visibility of the containers, faster and proactive decision-making and more efficient container movement, the release added.

“From its very inception, ONE has been a business that believes in the value of collaboration," says Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director, Product & Network, ONE. "Now, together with Sony, we are excited to create the future of container shipping. This is a future where we have access to the insights we need to offer our customers a higher quality of service to forge a new standard of process excellence. The development of this smart container solution will combine the very best from experts in our respective fields. Our joint mission will aim to push the limits of what we are capable of with innovative logistics technologies.”

Erik Lund, Head, Tracking Division, Visilion, Sony adds: “We are honoured to collaborate with ONE and dedicated to creating an advanced solution for smart containers. The real-time insights gained across ONE’s fleet will allow them to further optimise their shipping business, and, in doing so, improve customer service. We look forward to working together and creating the future of logistics.”

The solution will also provide reliable shipping data for easy, transparent communication with relevant stakeholders, the release added.

ONE is the world’s seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.51 million TEUs. Operating more than 205 vessels, ONE is a member of THE Alliance, a global ocean carrier consortium.