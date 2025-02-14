Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced a significant milestone in its corporate history with the naming of ONE Sparkle, the company's first owned and operated newbuilding container vessel.

"The naming of ONE Sparkle represents another important milestone for ONE," says CEO Jeremy Nixon. "This vessel is our first owned newbuilding, and it also showcases our commitment to sustainable shipping with its innovative design and alternative fuel capabilities. As we expand our owned fleet, these advanced vessels will play a crucial role in meeting our environmental targets while enhancing our service reliability."

ONE Sparkle's advanced environmental features include:

*Methanol and ammonia-ready fuel capability, enabling future conversion to these alternative fuels;

*Advanced hull design optimised for improved energy efficiency;

*Latest generation energy-saving devices;

*Smart technology integration for optimal vessel performance; and

*Shore power connection capabilities for zero-emission port stays.

ONE Sparkle is built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea, and can carry about 13,800 TEUs. ONE Sparkle is part of a series of 20 large ammonia/ methanol ready vessels that will be built in Korea and Japan and scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.