Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the naming of ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels.

The naming ceremony took place at the Hiroshima Shipyard of Imabari Shipbuilding Company in Japan, marking another milestone in ONE's fleet expansion programme, says an official release.

"The 13,900 TEU vessel, which is methanol and ammonia-ready, is another demonstration of ONE's commitment to sustainable shipping practices. Following the successful integration of ONE Sparkle - ONE’s first owned newbuilding - and subsequent sister vessels, ONE Singapore will strengthen the company's service offerings on the trade lanes where she will be deployed."

Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE says: "Naming of ONE Singapore signifies further progress in our fleet expansion strategy. This vessel, carrying the name of our global headquarters city, symbolises our strong connection to Singapore's vibrant maritime ecosystem. As we deploy this vessel into service, we continue to build upon ONE’s strong commitment to Singapore, in its prime position as the leading global international maritime centre."

ONE Singapore represents the continued execution of ONE's strategy to build a more sustainable and efficient fleet. She is classed LR and Singapore flagged, the release added.