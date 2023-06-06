Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced that One Innovation, the company’s first ever 24,000-TEU class Megamax, was successfully delivered at Kure Shipyard of Japan Marine United Corporation on June 2, 2023.

"One Innovation, with a capacity up to 24,136 TEU, will help bring economies of scale and significantly lower carbon emissions through a state-of-the-art hull design that aims to maximise cargo intake and minimise fuel consumption. The vessel is equipped with a bow windshield, an energy saving device, and an exhaust gas cleaning system to meet the emission regulations of IMO. She is also the first of the six new Megamax vessels to join ONE’s core fleet," says an official release.

One Innovation will be deployed on the Asia to Europe (FE3) service under THE Alliance.

"One Innovation is the largest vessel in our fleet, and we are proud to have it as our flagship," says Yu Kurimoto, Managing Director, ONE. "This newly built vessel will help us pave the way for the sustainable development of global logistics and respond to customer requests with the world's No. 1 quality of service. Last year, we announced our Green Vision, which aims to achieve net-zero by 2050. We are actively working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our fleet, and we are confident that this vessel will contribute to this effort and bring innovation to global logistics.”