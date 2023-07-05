ONE to host 2nd container shipping summit in Singapore
Summit will discuss topics like research and development in terminals and ports and ship technologies
Ocean Network Express (ONE), a world leader in container shipping, will host the second Container Shipping Summit in Singapore on August 3, 2023, in collaboration with Anchor Ship Partners and Kozo KeikaKu Engineering.
"The summit will bring together industry experts, academic leaders, and government representatives to discuss the pressing challenges facing the container shipping industry, and to work towards a brighter future for global supply chains and communities," says an official release from ONE.
The summit will delve into topics that will shape the future of container shipping including research and development in terminals and ports and ship technologies, unlocking the full potential of container shipping supply chains, enhancing ESG measurement in container shipping, and nurturing maritime talent, the release added.
“We are excited to host the second Container Shipping Summit in Singapore,” says Yasuki Iwai, Managing Director, ONE. “At ONE, we are committed to building a sustainable society through container shipping. We believe this summit provides an opportunity for like-minded individuals and organisations to connect and collaborate.”