Ocean Network Express (ONE) will install telematic devices on its reefer box fleet, marking a significant milestone in its digitalisation strategy.

"As refrigerated commodities are sensitive, ONE aims to deliver to customers a comprehensive visibility of their cargo and optimised operational decision-making using telematic devices. Such insights will enhance ONE’s existing suite of reefer solutions and ensure cargo arrives in optimal condition," says an official release.

Kenichi Michida, Senior Vice President, Strategic Yield Management, ONE says: "The installation of telematic devices on our reefer box fleet is a testament to our unwavering dedication to enhancing customer experience while driving digital transformation in the containerised reefer trade. We believe technology-enabled containers are the future of shipping, and we are excited to embark on this next step in our digital transformation journey using cutting-edge solutions to benefit our customers and industry.”

Key benefits of installing telematic devices on ONE's reefer box fleet include:

* Enhanced visibility: Telematic devices will provide ONE with active monitoring data about temperature, humidity, and other conditions inside reefer containers. With this information, ONE can better track the cargo’s condition and identify any potential problems as soon as they arise.

* Proactive decision-making: With active monitoring data, ONE will be able to make more proactive decisions about cargo handling; and

* Improved customer service: ONE can provide its customers with more detailed information about the condition of their cargo. Using this information will help customers make better supply chain decisions.

Operating more than 200 vessels, ONE offers over 170 services to over 120 countries. ONE is the seventh largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.52 million TEU.