Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced three North Europe Transatlantic services, effective from February 2025, which will be operated together with CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Oriental Overseas Container Line (OOCL) and Evergreen Line as part of a vessel sharing cooperation.

“AS ONE, we look forward to our new collaboration with CMA CGM, COSCO, OOCL and Evergreen in the Transatlantic trade starting in February 2025," says Jeremy Nixon, CEO, ONE. "We will be combining our collective fleet deployment and market experience to provide a comprehensive and reliable end-to-end customer service offering across all the key TA market sectors.”

The three services will have unique coverage of 14 direct ports through each product, says an official release.

The port rotations for the new services are as follows:

AT1 (Transatlantic 1)

Southampton - Antwerp - Rotterdam - Bremerhaven - Le Havre - New York - Norfolk - Baltimore - Southampton

AT2 (Transatlantic 2)

Le Havre - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Charleston - Savannah - Le Havre

AT3 (Transatlantic 3)

Southampton - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans - Southampton

ONE will be strengthening the North Europe-USWC Transatlantic service with the following new rotation effective from February 2025.

AL5 (Transatlantic 5)

Southampton - Le Havre - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Miami(new*) - Cartagena - Rodman - Los Angeles - Oakland - Rodman - Caucedo – Southampton.

The services are subject to regulatory approval and information about the services will be updated regularly, the release added.