Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced that the Africa, India and Middle East (AIM) service will increase its sailing frequency from fortnightly to weekly starting from May 2023.

“This is part of ONE’s commitment to enhance our services in Africa. This upgrade to a weekly sailing frequency, will provide greater flexibility and convenience to cater to the dynamic needs of ONE’s customers,” reads the release.

The increased frequency will begin from the Westbound sailing arriving at Jebel Ali on May 6, 2023 and the Eastbound sailing from Tema on June 9, 2023.

The AIM service rotation remains unchanged as follows:

Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Colombo - Durban - Tema - Tincan - Apapa - Durban - Jebel Ali (Weekly frequency)