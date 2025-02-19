Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yusen Logistics announced a new agreement for sustainable shipping solutions through ONE's green shipping service ONE LEAF+ (Low Emission-Able Freight).

"Under this agreement, ONE will use sustainable biofuels for propulsion, achieving up to 84 percent reduction in well-to-wake CO2 emissions compared to very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). As a freight forwarder, Yusen Logistics will offer this green shipping option to customers, enabling them to simultaneously reduce their Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," says an official release from ONE.

Gilberto Santos, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial and Service Management, ONE says: "This collaboration with Yusen Logistics represents an important step in expanding the availability of green shipping solutions in Asia. Through ONE LEAF+, we are offering customers the flexibility to reduce their supply chain emissions while maintaining the reliability they expect from ONE. Together, we are advancing our shared commitment to sustainable shipping and supporting the industry's decarbonization goals."

Kohei Omura, Head, Ocean Freight Forwarding Group, Yusen Logistics adds: "We are very pleased to sign an agreement with ONE as the first logistics company in Asia and aim to build a more sustainable future through the provision of eco-friendly shipping solutions together. By utilising ONE LEAF+, we are proud to offer our customers more sustainable choices and contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions."

ONE LEAF+ offers customers the opportunity to proactively manage their own emissions and minimise environmental impact across the value chain. "The service currently uses UCOME (used cooking oil methyl ester), a non-toxic and biodegradable biofuel derived from food production. Customers can choose flexible CO2e savings from approximately 10-80 percent, and receive independently verified emissions reduction certificates to track their environmental impact."