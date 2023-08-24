As wholesale inventories dwindle in the U.S., the ongoing restrictions at the Panama Canal could have implications for Christmas stocks and supply chains, according to the latest update from Container xChange.

"With the imminent Christmas shopping season, the delay in inventory restocking due to shipping disruptions and congestion at the Panama Canal could result in missed sales opportunities for businesses."

There are as many as 121 ships waiting for transit through the Panama Canal as of August 24, according to data from the Panama Canal Authority. "For this month, the average waiting time for unbooked transits is between nine and 11 days. We are continuously monitoring these figures and implementing measures to improve the flow. "

Christian Roeloffs, Co-Founder and CEO, Container xChange says: “Ongoing challenges at the Panama Canal are making existing worries for industries even worse. New industry information shows that the U.S. economy’s consumer spending has seen an uptick, which is good. With inventories falling and demand expected to rebound, the Panama Canal, which carries 40 percent of container traffic from Asia to Europe, is likely to experience increased pressure.”

With the Panama Canal Authority implementing water conservation measures in response to a drought, vessels are experiencing prolonged wait times and capacity limitations, resulting in a ripple effect across the shipping sector, the update added.

The area around the canal is experiencing one of the two driest years in the country's 143 years of keeping records, Reuters reported.