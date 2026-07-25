Patimban Global Gateway Terminal (PGT) has reached a significant milestone with the arrival of the inaugural call of MSC’s first regular weekly container service at Patimban Port, marking a new chapter in the terminal’s growth and Indonesia’s maritime logistics landscape.

The service, operating under MSC’s Seahorse Service, establishes a direct weekly connection between Patimban and major Asian transshipment hubs. The new route is expected to improve connectivity for importers and exporters in West Java, providing greater access to regional and global shipping networks while supporting more efficient trade flows.

The launch underscores Patimban Port’s growing role as a complementary international gateway to Tanjung Priok, strengthening Indonesia’s port infrastructure and enhancing supply chain resilience. It also reflects the terminal’s increasing operational readiness as it continues to expand its capabilities to meet rising demand.

Looking ahead, PGT is set to further enhance its operations with the commissioning of ship-to-shore (STS) gantry cranes and rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes by December 2026. These infrastructure investments are expected to boost cargo-handling efficiency and reinforce Patimban’s position as a modern, future-ready logistics hub supporting Indonesia’s trade and industrial development.