While the majority of container terminal concessions are extended or renewed, a small but growing proportion have been allowed to expire, according to recent research published by Drewry.

As the original wave of container terminal privatisations from the 1990s and 2000s approach the end of their initial terms, Drewry finds that changes in market forces have shifted the risk/reward balance for port authorities towards retendering the concession in certain conditions. "However, globally the general preference is to renew or extend with the incumbent operator."

Drewry reviewed 27 concessions that were renewed, extended or had expired over the past three years, and while the majority (21 out of 27) were awarded to the incumbent operator via renewal or extension of the initial concession, six were allowed to expire.

"Looking back to the first wave of port concessions, there was considerable variation in risk between emerging and developed markets. However, while political and economic risks in emerging markets remain high, other risks such as labour reform, infrastructure and market are now much lower.

"Port authorities should decide well in advance of concession expiry whether to extend, renew or retender the terminal concession. A formal public tender is an expensive and time-consuming process and there is no guarantee it will result in the best outcome overall."

The received wisdom, according to Drewry, suggests that port authorities are better off following the "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" philosophy – "meaning that they should look to renew or extend with the incumbent if they are performing adequately."