On 18 August 2022, Côte d'Ivoire Terminal received six STS gantries and seven RTG gantries, signalling a decisive step in the planned construction of the second terminal container at the port of Abidjan.



This handling equipment is from China and will be used to start the operational testing stage before the planned commissioning on November 1, 2022.

"These cutting-edge machines use the latest technology and were manufactured by ZPMC. They include a state-of-the-art control system and a next-generation power supply system that significantly reduces CO2 emissions and energy consumption," reads the release.

"We have been able to meet every deadline we set for ourselves and as of today, more than 95 percent of all construction work is complete", said Koen de Backker, managing director of Côte d'Ivoire Terminal.

"The arrival of this handling equipment represents a major step in finalising the construction of the 2nd container terminal at the port of Abidjan. This ambitious project attests to the Ivoirian government's ongoing commitment to developing port infrastructures in Côte d'Ivoire and will promote the growth of trade in the subregion", noted Hien Yacouba Sié, managing director of the Autonomous Port of Abidjan.

Thanks to an overall investment of 262 billion CFA francs, on commissioning the second container terminal at the port of Abidjan will feature fully electric equipment, including 6 STS gantries, 13 RTG gantries, and 36 Gaussin tractors. It will also be one of the next to obtain the Bolloré Ports Green Terminal label from Bureau Veritas1, which is a guarantee of energy and environmental performance.

"By receiving this equipment, all of the efforts and investments made by Côte d'Ivoire Terminal are paying off, allowing us to accommodate higher volume levels and streamline import and export flows in West Africa. This new infrastructure encompasses all the latest innovations and perfectly showcases our overall expertise as a port operator", said Olivier de Noray, Ports and Terminals Managing Director of Bolloré Ports.