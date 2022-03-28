Port of Freetown, Sierra Leonean capital's port and one of West Africa's international trade gateways, is an example of the renewed dynamism in the port sector recently in West Africa. The berth extension work, led by Nectar Group, which will start soon will enable the country to improve its regional connectivity while revitalising the local economy hit hard by crises over the past decade.

Sierra Leone, which dealt with significant economic challenges over the last decade, recovered well from the impact of Ebola in tandem with a drop in iron ore exports.

Among the initial measures taken by the government was the intensification of trade with foreign markets.

The Sierra Leonean government has undertaken many key developmental reforms in recent years. One of them has been to commit itself to completely "oxygenating" the country through the launch of several projects to modernise the country's largest port, Freetown.

As a result, rehabilitation work on the quayside has been undertaken as well as the implementation of a computerised and secure management system and the delivery of modern and adapted handling equipment. The aim is to bring productivity of port facilities to the level of the best ports on the African continent. Various firms undertook a series of works and developments to modernise the ports' infrastructure.

Port's new clothes

Nectar Group, a subsidiary of R-Logitech, has also launched a project to extend the bulk and break-bulk terminal. Present in Sierra Leone since 1988, Nectar Group is responsible for all activities from the unloading of ships to the storage of goods in port warehouses including the maintenance of all terminal equipment.

Following the completion of the design phase at the end of last year, work on the extension of the bulk and break-bulk terminal at the port will start soon. Initially, the work will involve stripping the seabed on which the new port area will be built. The new berth will facilitate the arrival of vessels of up to 225 metres in length with a 13-metre draft, improving the economies of scale in shipping cargo.

The berth extension will allow the Port of Freetown to handle more and larger ships. It will also reduce the price of imported goods and improve the overall security of the site with the installation of new systems.