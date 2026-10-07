The Port of Gothenburg has awarded NCC a contract to design and build Stena Line’s new terminal at the port, marking a key step towards the planned relocation and consolidation of the ferry operator’s terminal operations.

The agreement, signed on October 6, will support Stena Line’s move from central Gothenburg to the port’s main operational area in Arendal. The relocation will bring the company’s Germany and Denmark services together in the outer port area, alongside existing port and logistics infrastructure.

The new location is expected to provide Stena Line with improved conditions to expand and develop its operations, while freeing up land currently occupied by the terminals for future urban development. The new terminal is scheduled to become operational in 2031.

Torbjörn Spetz, Head of Infrastructure at the Port of Gothenburg, said, “This is an important project for the Port of Gothenburg, for Stena Line and for the entire city. We are very pleased with the strong interest from the market, and in a highly competitive process NCC was the bidder that, overall, best met the requirements and thereby won the procurement. We now look forward to taking the next step together with NCC.”

Stena Line said the next phase will support the long-term development of its operations through a new, modern terminal designed to accommodate the environmentally friendly vessels currently on order.

Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line, said, “The move to Arendal gives us good conditions for our continued transition and the opportunity to meet the needs of both freight customers and passengers. We therefore view the relocation as a whole very positively.”

The contract follows a design-build partnering model, under which the Port of Gothenburg and NCC will work together during the design phase to determine the terminal’s specifications and costs.

The project will be carried out in three stages: planning, design and implementation. During the design phase in 2027, detailed cost estimates will be developed to establish the target cost and provide greater certainty for the implementation phase.

Construction will proceed only if the project remains within the available budget and the required environmental permit is granted and becomes legally binding. The permit application is currently under review by the Land and Environment Court, with the outcome still pending.

The Port of Gothenburg has awarded NCC a design-build contract for Stena Line’s new terminal in Arendal, marking a key step towards the planned relocation and consolidation of the shipping company’s Germany and Denmark services. The new terminal, scheduled to become operational in 2031, will be developed through a partnering model, with the Port of Gothenburg and NCC working together on the design and cost during 2027.

The project will include upgrades to terminal areas, water and wastewater systems, existing berths, electricity and fibre infrastructure, as well as an extended berth, new movable ramp foundations, perimeter protection and security systems.

The implementation phase is expected to begin in early 2028, subject to the project remaining within available funding and the required environmental permit becoming legally binding. The relocation is intended to provide Stena Line with a modern terminal capable of supporting its long-term operations and accommodating new environmentally friendly vessels, while freeing the current terminal land for urban development.