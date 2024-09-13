The peak shipping season boosted the Port of Long Beach in August to its strongest month in its 113-year history as retailers moved cargo ahead of potential tariff increases and labour negotiations continued at seaports on the East and Gulf coasts.

Dockworkers and terminal operators in Long Beach moved 913,873 TEUs in August, up 34 percent from the same month last year and surpassing the Port’s previous all-time one-month record set in May 2021 by 6,657 TEUs, says an official release.

Imports jumped 40 percent from August 2023 to 456,868 TEUs, exports rose 12 percent to 104,646 TEUs and empty containers moved through the Port increased 34 percent to 352,360 TEUs. In addition to being the Port’s third consecutive monthly year-over-year increase, August also marked only the second time the Port has exceeded 900,000 TEUs in a single month, the release added.

“Cargo diversions and concerns about upcoming tariffs are creating a busy peak season for us,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “We’re prepared for the uptick in shipments and continued growth through the rest of the year with a dedicated waterfront workforce, modern infrastructure and plenty of capacity across our terminals.”

The Port has moved 6.08 million TEUs during the first eight months of 2024, up 22 percent from the same period last year.