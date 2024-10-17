Demand for holiday-related goods nudged the Port of Long Beach to its most active September and busiest quarter on record as shippers continued to move goods ahead of a labour contract deadline for seaports on the East and Gulf coasts that resulted in a three-day strike at the start of October.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 829,499 TEUs last month, up 70 TEUs from the previous record set in September 2023, says an official release. "September also marked the Port’s fourth consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase. Imports increased two percent to 416,999 TEUs, exports declined 13 percent to 88,289 TEUs and empty containers moving through the Port rose 1.5 percent to 324,211 TEUs."

Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach says: “We have plenty of room across our terminals as the peak shipping season drives a record amount of cargo through this critical gateway for trans-Pacific trade. We are anticipating continued growth through the rest of the year as retailers stock the shelves for the winter holidays.”

The Port has moved 6.9 million TEUs during the first nine months of 2024, up 19 percent from the same period last year. It was also the Port’s busiest quarter overall with 2.6 million TEUs moved between July 1 and September 30, breaking the previous record set during the second quarter of 2022 by 78,628 TEUs, the release added.