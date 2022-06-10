The Port of Long Beach has signed on to the Shanghai-Los Angeles Green Shipping Corridor, a partnership of C40 Cities, ports, shipping companies, and cargo owners convened to create a zero-emissions trans-Pacific trade route, according to a press release by the port authorities on Thursday.

First announced in January by C40 Cities, the ports of Shanghai and Los Angeles, and key maritime stakeholders, this Green Shipping Corridor will be a big step toward decarbonizing shipping between the busiest ports in China and the United States. C40 Cities is a network of the world's leading cities that are working to deliver the urgent action needed to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone, everywhere can thrive.

The partnership intends to work together to achieve these goals by developing a "Green Shipping Corridor Implementation Plan" by the end of 2022 that will include deliverables, goals and interim milestones, and roles for participants.

"This initiative builds on important efforts our Port participates in, including the World Ports Climate Action Program, an international commitment to developing projects to address global warming and meet the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement," said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. "It also complements the Clean Air Action Plan, and supports our shared goals to reduce carbon emissions and advance technologies, especially for vessels, which are our largest source of emissions."

"Accelerating efforts to decarbonize the shipping sector is urgent if we are to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius," C40 Executive Director Mark Watts said. "By convening a powerful coalition that includes the San Pedro Bay ports complex, the Port of Shanghai, and key maritime industry stakeholders, we hope to be an important catalyst in decarbonizing supply chains of all kinds around the world, while also creating a replicable model for other port cities to follow."

"The Port of Long Beach has an arsenal of environmental initiatives, The partnership aims to decarbonize the U.S.-Asia trade route by 2030 with an ultimate goal of reaching zero-emission terminal operations by 2030 and truck operations by 2035," said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Steven Neal. "Joining the Green Shipping Corridor extends our influence outside of our own city, seeks to decarbonize shipping operations, and reinforces our commitment to balancing economic activity with sustainability." Key decarbonization goals for the Green Shipping Corridor partnership include: