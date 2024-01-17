The Port of Los Angeles finished 2023 handling 8,634,497 TEUs, about 13% less than 9.9 million TEUs processed in 2022.

"Trade declined in most categories at ports worldwide but the Port of Los Angeles retained its position as the nation’s busiest container port for the 24th consecutive year," says an official release.

The Port processed 747,335 TEUs in December, 2.5 percent more than last year. It was the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year gains, the release added.

“In 2024, our sights are set on community investment, sustainability progress and capturing additional market share,” says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. “To drive cargo, we’re investing in a 10-year, $2 billion capital improvement programme. We’ll also focus on secure technology enhancements to improve efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. All that leads to additional jobs and the Port’s ability to re-invest more dollars back into our communities.”

The Port of Long Beach reported a 24 percent increase in containers handled at 731,033 TEUs for November 2023. Calendar year-to-date volume was down 15 percent at 7.3 million TEUs.