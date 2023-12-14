Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increased in November for the fourth consecutive month compared to the previous year while the Port of Long Beach reported an increase for the third consecutive month as shippers continued to reposition cargo back to the West Coast.

While the Los Angeles Port processed 763,262 TEUs, a 19 percent improvement compared to last year, dockworkers and terminal operators moved 731,033 TEUs at the Port of Long Beach, a 24 percent increase from November 2022.

“We are recapturing market share, online shopping is on the rise and retailers are keeping the shelves stocked to meet rising consumer demand for the holidays,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “We remain optimistic as cargo returns to this critical gateway for trans-Pacific trade."

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles adds: “Our year-end growth reflects the strength of the U.S. economy powered by the American consumer. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales were strong, and the forecast for overall holiday sales is 3-4 percent above last year, another high mark.

“Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our dockworkers and other stakeholders, we’ve gained market share in recent months. We’ll continue those efforts into 2024 as we work toward maximising our operational efficiencies and decarbonising our port complex.”

YoY decline of 14%

Eleven months into 2023, the Port of Los Angeles has processed 7.9 million TEUs, 14 percent less than the same period last year. The Port of Long Beach moved 7.3 million TEUs during the first 11 months of 2023, down 15 percent from the same period last year. Cargo flows this year have been approximately on pace with pre-pandemic levels when the Port of Long Beach moved more than 6.96 million TEUs through November 2019.