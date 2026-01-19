The Port of Maputo recorded its highest ever cargo throughput in 2025, handling 32 million tonnes, according to operational data released by Maputo Port Development Company. The volume represents a 3.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year and reflects rising activity across the port and its connected transport corridors.

MPDC said the growth was supported by higher operational output within the port. Direct operations reached 15.2 million tonnes during the year, marking a 6.4 per cent increase year on year. The company attributed the performance to investments in infrastructure, systems, and workforce capacity, alongside improvements in operational processes.

Rail traffic continued to play a central role in the port’s logistics mix. Rail volumes rose 17 per cent to 11.7 million tonnes in 2025, up from 9.7 million tonnes in the previous year. The increase underlines the role of rail in supporting cargo evacuation and strengthening the port’s corridor-based logistics model.

MPDC’s contribution to the Mozambican state also increased during the year. Concession fees reached USD 48.9 million, up from USD 46.8 million in the previous year. The company said the growth reflects higher activity levels across the port, in addition to its ongoing financial commitments to the government, including taxes and dividends through CFM.

“These results reflect the collective effort of our teams and partners across the entire logistics chain. Achieving record volumes while continuing to invest in capacity, efficiency and social impact demonstrates the maturity and resilience of the Port of Maputo. Our focus remains on building a competitive, integrated and sustainable corridor that supports Mozambique’s long-term economic development,” said Osório Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of MPDC.

Infrastructure development remained a key focus during the year. MPDC reported progress on several strategic projects, including the completion of the Kanyaka Island pier bridge, scheduled for March 2026. The project is expected to improve access, mobility and logistics integration for the island and surrounding areas.

Capacity expansion works continued across multiple terminals. These include the expansion of the bulk terminal to 16 million tonnes, the ongoing upgrade of the DP World container terminal to 530,000 TEUs, and increased capacity at Grindrod’s magnetite and coal terminal to 12 million tonnes. Additional improvements are underway along the logistics corridor, including at Km4, Kudumba and TRAC, aimed at improving cargo flow and operational coordination.

MPDC said these investments align with its long-term plan to strengthen the Port of Maputo’s role as a regional logistics hub and support trade growth and economic development in Mozambique.