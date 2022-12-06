The board of Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved a plan to renovate and realign the docks at the Port of Savannah's ocean terminal to better accommodate its expanding container operation. GPA plans to shift breakbulk cargo carried by Wallenius Wilhelmsen ocean to Colonel's Island Terminal in Brunswick, says an official release. Construction has started on 360,000 square feet of dockside warehousing that will serve auto processing as well as three additional buildings and 85 acres of auto storage space on the south side of the island.

"For nearly 40 years, ocean terminal has been handling a mix of container ships and breakbulk vessels," says Griff Lynch, executive director, GPA. "The realignment is part of a broader effort to transform the terminal into an all-container operation, shifting most breakbulk cargo to the Port of Brunswick. Completion of this project will improve our flexibility and allow Georgia Ports to optimise cargo movement, supporting our customers in delivering goods to market efficiently."