A voluntary partnership of leading maritime goods movement stakeholders, including the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Shanghai, some of the largest carriers in the world, and key leading cargo owners announced an outline for the implementation of the green shipping corridor.

The creation of the first-ever green shipping corridor is to accelerate emissions reductions on one of the world’s busiest container shipping routes across the Pacific Ocean, says an official release. "The plan is the first of its kind and was developed with support from C40 Cities as part of its effort to reduce carbon emissions from the largest cities in the world."

The carrier partners will begin deploying reduced or zero lifecycle carbon capable ships on the corridor by 2025, and work together to demonstrate, by 2030, the feasibility of deploying the world’s first zero lifecycle carbon emission container ship(s), the release added. "Carrier partners include CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Maersk and ONE. Core partners include the Shanghai International Port (Group), China Classification Society and the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre of Asia."