project44 has announced new capabilities within its supply chain visibility platform, Movement by project44, with the addition of ocean terminal visibility.

"With highly accurate, real-time data on the status and location of containers within the terminal, shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs) can improve inland planning, minimise demurrage and drayage fees, and address delays or disruptions," says an official release.

“Many supply chain delays don’t happen in transit but at interchange points like ports," says Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO, project44. "Containers enter a ​black box when they travel through terminals, and that jeopardises efficiency downstream. We’re taking the mystery out of container status and location with our new ocean terminal visibility capabilities, giving customers true end-to-end visibility.”

project44 introduced ocean terminal visibility at TPM23 being held in Long Beach, California, the release said.

“As an omnichannel retailer with over 1,000 stores in North America, having complete visibility into our supply chain gives us the insights we need to put customers at the centre of every decision” says Jamie Bragg, EVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tailored Brands. ​“We source products from around the world, so gaining visibility into ports through ocean terminal visibility will make a big difference in overcoming import delays.”

Combined with project44’s ocean visibility and port intel products, ocean terminal visibility provides the only holistic solution for shippers and LSPs to address common port challenges, the release added.