PSA Singapore (PSA) has unveiled the PSA Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas (PSCH), a central part of its expansion within Tuas Port.

The state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to be ready by 2027, is poised to transform the logistics and supply chain landscape in Singapore, says an official release.

"Strategically situated next to Tuas Port within the Free Trade Zone, the PSCH will be seamlessly integrated with Singapore’s extensive supply chain ecosystem, offering unparalleled connectivity and scale as a regional distribution centre and a container freight station. Its comprehensive suite of value-added services and the supply chain synergies it creates will further strengthen Singapore’s position as a global logistics and supply chain powerhouse."

With more than two million square feet, PSCH will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as advanced robotics and automation systems, including the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) and the Intelligent Warehouse eXchange (iWX), the release added.

(From left); Jessie Yeo, Executive Secretary, Singapore Port Workers Union; Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore; Loh Ngai Seng, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport; Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International; Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance; Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore and Minister for Finance; Peter Voser, Group Chairman; PSA International; Murali Pillai, Minister of State for Transport and Law; Nelson Quek, Regional CEO, Southeast Asia, PSA International; Lau Peet Meng, Permanent Secretary for Transport Development and Hadis Zulkeplie, Vice President, Port Officers' Union.

“The PSCH is positioned to create exceptional synergy with Tuas Port and it will be instrumental in enhancing value capture within the port and supply chain ecosystem," says Peter Voser, Group Chairman, PSA International. "This new hub is well-positioned to support not only Singapore’s trade and logistics sector but also the wider Southeast Asia region and beyond. PSCH will be Singapore’s gateway to the world. Along with PSA’s expanding suite of port adjacency solutions, we are making significant progress towards realising our vision of building a more connected and sustainable end-to-end supply chain ecosystem.”

Ong Kim Pong, Group CEO, PSA International adds: “Rapidly evolving global trade patterns require us to rethink our business strategy and model. While we continue to secure our positions in key locations, we also need to connect our strategic nodes to form a cohesive and integrated network, in alignment with our Node to Network strategy. With the PSCH on board, our collective strength and synergy will enable PSA to harness the full potential of our combined port and wider logistics network to deliver unmatched efficiency and reliability in service routes and networks. PSA will continue to expand our fabric of port networks and supply chain services in a sustainable way, adding value and enhancing cargo flows.”

The development of the PSCH builds upon PSA’s extensive experience in port adjacencies ecosystem, including the management of PSA Keppel Distripark - a multi-tenanted cargo distribution complex specialising in the consolidation and deconsolidation of less than container load cargo. Together with the city terminals at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani, operations at Keppel Distripark will also be consolidated at Tuas Port by 2027, the release added.

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling nearly 39 million TEUs annually.