Qatar Chamber has called on shipping and transport companies operating in the country to register in the International Road Transport (TIR) system to ensure the continuity of commercial operations amid ongoing regional challenges.

In a statement issued on March 7, the Chamber said the initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the General Authority of Customs and aims to facilitate the movement of goods while providing alternative transport solutions for the business community.

The Chamber noted that the measures come in response to potential disruptions that may affect cargo movement and supply chain operations. As part of the initiative, companies are encouraged to use the TIR transit system to move goods through the land border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via a designated fast-track corridor.

The arrangement also includes expedited customs procedures through Qatar’s Al-Nadeeb Electronic Customs Clearance System, which is designed to streamline documentation and cargo processing for import, export and transit operations.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, said the Chamber has urged transport operators to register in the electronic TIR (e-TIR) system to support uninterrupted trade flows during the current circumstances affecting the country and the wider region.

He added that Qatar Chamber acts as the national guarantor for the TIR system and is responsible for issuing TIR carnets, which guarantee transport operations under the scheme. The Chamber also provides operators with access to the electronic TIR platform in cooperation with the General Authority of Customs through the Al-Nadeeb system.

The TIR system is an international customs transit framework that allows goods to move between countries in sealed load compartments under customs supervision throughout the supply chain. It operates using a single international guarantee, reducing the need for separate customs guarantees in each transit country and helping lower administrative costs and border delays.

Qatar joined the TIR Convention in January 2019, with Qatar Chamber appointed as the national guaranteeing association responsible for issuing TIR carnets. In May 2025, the electronic TIR system was integrated with the Al-Nadeeb platform, enabling customs procedures related to TIR shipments to be completed digitally without paper documentation.

According to the Chamber, the system supports faster cargo movement and improved efficiency in cross-border logistics, particularly for road freight transport.

The TIR network currently covers about 76 countries worldwide and continues to expand as additional nations adopt the system to facilitate international trade and transit operations.

Qatar Chamber is also an active member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), which manages and administers the global TIR system.