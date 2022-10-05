The American West Coast Port of Long Beach just reported a near-record August 2022; they were only 764 TEUs (0.10 percent) short of August 2021, which was their busiest August on record. "Despite losing substantial vessels to the USEC ports due to port congestion, causing an import decline exceeding 5 percent, exports were up 1.6 percent, and empties increased 7.2 percent," Xeneta said in its latest update. Overall, the Port of Long Beach is up 4 percent in the eight months of January–August 2022 vs. 2021, the update added. "There are many topics of interest to the carriers, shippers, bunker suppliers, forwarders, beneficial cargo owners (BCOs), and others in the box industry. Still, today's plummeting box rates are the subject of most significant interest. A look at our platform or any of the other container rate indexes might make the reader think the collapse in box rates is threatening the industry. But a step back might be in order; it's worth remembering that rates are cyclical, and maybe the slide in box rates is the same sort of correction that so commonly affects commodity prices and stock markets. " A look at the short-term rates, 40' dry box, no surcharges, Shanghai – Los Angeles ports:

*Sept 24, 2022:$3,764

*Mar 24, 2022: $8,787 (6 months ago)

*Sept 24, 2021: $7,964 (12 months)

*Sept 24, 2020: $3,874 (2 years and in the depths of the Pandemic); and

*Sept 24, 2019: $1,344 (pre-pandemic)





So, does this mean rates are headed to, or under, those pandemic years? "Not necessarily," says the update. "Volumes of boxes carried are still healthy, large-scale blank sailings are yet to be announced outside of the inbound North American service network, and it is worth remembering there are far more box carriers carrying far more TEUs than ever."

