The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 TEUs in July, a 37 percent increase over the previous year - the best July in the Port’s 116-year history and the busiest month in more than two years.

"Seven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 18 percent ahead of its 2023 pace at 5.7 million TEUs," says an official release.

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles says: "We’ve seen an influx of year-end holiday goods coming across our docks a bit earlier than usual to avoid any risk of delay later in the year. These goods – think toys, electronics and clothing – are arriving at the same time as more typical back-to-school, fall fashion and Halloween merchandise. An early peak season has helped to boost volumes here in Los Angeles.

"I’m grateful to our dedicated dockworkers, terminal operators, truck drivers and all other stakeholders who work tirelessly every day to move all this cargo with remarkable speed and efficiency."

July 2024 loaded imports landed at 501,281 TEUs, a 38 percent spike compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,889 TEUs, an increase of four percent compared to last year. It was the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles. The Port processed 323,431 empty containers, a 54 percent jump compared to 2023.