An unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen was shot down in self-defence by USS LABOON in international waters of the Southern Red Sea in the vicinity of multiple commercial vessels, according to the latest update from the U.S. Central Command.

"There were no casualties or damage reported," the update added.

Sailors from guided-missile destroyer USS Mason conducted small boat operations while operating in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea last week (January 4), the central command reported on X.

UK MTO reported six small craft approaching a merchant vessel to within 1NM, and authorities reported that all small craft have cleared the area.

"Vessel and crew are safe. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Shippers should note that the short-term impact is larger than the long-term impact. Right now many vessels had to take extremely long detours as they were “caught” in the wrong position when the Bab al-Mandeb became a no-go area. This leads in some cases to extreme delays, writes Laars Jensen in his latest update.