With the escalating Red Sea conflict, it is increasingly clear that we might be in it for the long haul, forcing shipping lines into round-of-Africa routings for the foreseeable future.

"A direct consequence of this is an increase in CO2 emissions," says Alan Murphy, CEO, Sea-Intelligence.

"There are three elements to consider: Increase in emissions due to longer sailing distances, potential increases due to faster sailing speeds (to maintain weekly departures), and if there is a shift from large vessels to smaller, less fuel-efficient vessels. Using a proxy container service, we can estimate the scale of these increases in CO2 emissions."

If the shipping lines use the exact same vessels, at the exact same speed, then emissions increase on a 1:1 ratio with increased sailing distances, says the latest update from Sea-Intelligence. As sailing distances around Africa are on average 31 percent and 66 percent longer for Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean, respectively, CO2 emissions will increase by these factors, at minimum.