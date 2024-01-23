As many as 60 percent of over 200 SMB importers surveyed by Freightos are worried that diversions away from the Red Sea will impact their logistics operations or costs.

New emissions rules or last-minute blanked sailings causing delays are also on shippers’ minds, the report added.

"Looking to 2024, 46 percent expect demand to stabilise relative to 2023 and 41 percent expect it to improve. About half (48 percent) expect to increase shipments in the coming weeks ahead of Lunar New Year, suggesting that re-stocking has already begun for many."