Danish carrier Maersk has announced an emergency contingency surcharge (ECS) for trades from India, the Indian Subcontinent and Middle East to Europe, Mediterranean and Africa due to the ongoing situation in the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden.

The change impacts South and East India to North Europe (E3W), Sri Lanka to North Europe (E3W), Bangladesh to North Europe (E3W), North West India and Pakistan to North Europe (E3W), North West India and Pakistan to Mediterranean (E4W), South and India to Mediterranean (E4W), Bangladesh to Mediterranean (E4W), Pakistan/Indian Subcontinent to West Africa (W2MW) and Middle East Red Sea (Jeddah, King Abdullah) to West Africa (W2MW), says an official release.

"The situation continues to cause industry-wide disruptions, including delays at ports. We are experiencing industry-wide equipment and capacity shortages as well as long-term additional costs and strong demand from our customers.

"We know our customers are facing challenges too, and we are continually reviewing our surcharges in this constantly evolving environment. Due to market developments, changes will take effect from the Price Calculation Date (PCD) September 15, 2024."

For example, E3W - South and East India to North Europe (E3W - IME to NEUR) - emergency surcharge, effective October 1 PCD, will be $1,400 for 20' dry, 20' reefer and 40' dry containers.

W2MW - Pakistan/Indian Subcontinent to West Africa - emergency surcharge, effective October 1 PCD, will be $1,250 for 20' dry and 20' reefer and $1,300 for 40' dry containers.

Maersk says surcharges are being reviewed regularly in the ever-evolving environment, and has introduced a change to the peak season surcharge(PSS) for E1W (Far East Asia to North Europe) and E2W (Far East Asia to Mediterranean). E1W will have, for example, a PSS of $500 for 20’ dry and 20’ reefers, and $1,000 for 40’dry and 40’HDry from October 1 PCD.

Maersk has also announced a $3,000/FFE port disruption surcharge for all cargo going/to from the U.S. East Coast w.e.f October 21.

"Looking at the current spot rate level from Drewry’s WCI, this would bring rates roughly back up to the same level as we saw in the peak during July 2024," writes Lars Jensen in his LinkedIn post.